American woman was tested twice for Covid-19, says Malaysia DPM

PUTRAJAYA - The 83-year-old American woman who was a passenger of cruise ship MS Westerdam was tested twice before she was confirmed to be Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) positive, says Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Malaysian health authority adhered to international protocol when carrying out the tests.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Disaster Management Centre Committee chairman, said that Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had shown all the test results to his Cambodian counterpart.

Dr Wan Azizah said she had met with the Prime Minister, the Health Minister and various relevant agency heads and held a meeting with them as well as Malaysia Airlines to discuss issues relating to Covid-19.

The 83-year-old woman was the first passenger from the MS Westerdam, operated by Carnival Corp unit Holland America Inc, to test positive for the virus while her husband was tested negative.

"The wife tested positive twice. The first one, they (Cambodian authorities) said that maybe we did not adhere to protocol.

"But Dr Noor Hisham said we showed everything to them and they agreed that our protocol was actually world class. So, whatever Malaysia did was right.

"It was not a false positive. It was a positive," Dr Wan Azizah said at a press conference here Sunday (Feb 16).