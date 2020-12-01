Angry man in Malaysia arrested for throwing chair at seven-year-old girl

PHOTO: Unsplash/ Markus Spiske
Andy Chua
The Star/Asia News Network

SONG: A student management assistant has been arrested for allegedly throwing a wooden chair at a seven-year-old girl, injuring her head.

The incident took place around 7pm during a night study session at a primary school in Nanga Nansang, Terkalit, here on Wednesday (Jan 8).

Song OCPD Deputy Supt Rowney Michael Jalak said on Sunday (Jan 12) that the assistant, 35, was supervising the night classes and is believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident

"The suspect noticed that the students were making noises. He told them to stop making noise. But the students just ignored him," he said.

Rowney said the man got angry and threw the chair at the students which hit one of them.

He added that the victim suffered a lump on her head, and went back to her grandfather's house two days later.

"She told her grandfather (complainant) after the victim returned from the hostel on Friday," he added.

He said the complainant then took the victim to the Song Health Clinic for treatment before making a police report on the same day.

"Based on information, police have successfully detained the suspect to assist in further investigation," he added.

