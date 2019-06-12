'Angry man' vandalises statues in Penang's St Anne's Church with paint

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Malaysia - An unidentified man, whom a security guard described as "angry", has vandalised statues at St Anne's Church here with paint.

Central Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said during the 4.45pm incident on Wednesday (Dec 4), the man entered the church and marked several statues and areas in the church before a security guard stopped him.

"The man then asked the guard for a pen and paper. He wrote down a verse from the Bible and quickly left on a motorcycle.

"The guard did not take note of the make of the motorbike or its registration number.

"The guard described the man as being 'angry'," he said in a press statement.

ACP Nik Ros Azhan said they are looking at nearby CCTV footage to obtain more details about the man.

"Besides the statues, the man spray painted parts of the floor, as well.

"The damage is estimated to be about RM200 (S$65.40)," he said.

ACP Nik Ros Azhan said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

"The offence carries a maximum five-year jail sentence or a fine, or both, if convicted," he said.