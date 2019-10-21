Another elephant found shot dead in Sabah with tusks removed

Killing for profit: The carcass of the adult bull elephant found in Beluran.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Stephanie Lee
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA KINABALU - Another adult bull pygmy elephant has been found shot dead with its tusks missing, this time at a plantation in Beluran district some 210km from here.

The elephant was found with several gunshot injuries. On Sept 25, a similar elephant was also found dead with over 70 bullet wounds in east coast Tawau district.

Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said plantation workers found the pygmy elephant carcass yesterday morning.

"Our team of vets and rangers went to conduct a post-mortem and investigations in the evening," he said yesterday.

Tuuga said they are waiting for the outcome of the post-mortem.

"From what we know, the elephant was shot dead and had its two tusks removed," he said.

Tuuga said investigators are working closely with security forces to find the culprits.

It is learnt the elephant has been dead for at least three days.

On investigations into the five elephant killer suspects nabbed in connection with the Tawau incident, he said they would be prosecuted soon.

"We are now almost done and are just getting the investigation papers sorted out," he added.

