Another road rage incident in Malaysia of 2 men in a punch-up goes viral

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Farik Zolkepli
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Two men were involved in a scuffle at the Bukit Kiara toll plaza after a traffic disagreement.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the driver of a Hiace van being blocked by a Mazda CX5 near the Kerinchi Link at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (Sept 17).

The 30-year-old van driver, who was with his wife and daughter, grew more irritated when the Mazda driver, a 38-year-old man, kept overtaking them and stepping on the brakes once he was in front.

The video ended with the two men punching and kicking each other.

"Both men have lodged police reports on the matter.

"We are investigating it under Section 160 of the Penal Code for causing hurt," he said when contacted Wednesday (Sept 18).

He also advised motorists to be considerate while on the road to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

"Be calm and patient always, be it on the road or anywhere else," he said.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact investigating officer Asst Supt Ahmad Osman at 011-36508678 or Brickfields ops room at 03-22979222.

