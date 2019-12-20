Anti-fake News Act in Malaysia scrapped

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Mohamed Hanipa Maidin.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia has scrapped the Anti-Fake News Act - a law criminalising fake news - on the second attempt after the Senate passed it.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the repeal was in accordance with the government's commitment to abolish draconian laws and ensure the media has the freedom to "check and balance" the administration.

"This tyranny is history that we do not want to repeat. We cannot enslave humans through draconian laws because freedom is the most precious thing," he said during the winding-up session on Thursday (Dec 19).

Mr Hanipa told Bernama news agency that the existing laws were adequate and could be amended should they be insufficient to tackle fake news.

This was Pakatan Harapan's second attempt at abolishing the controversial Act introduced by Barisan Nasional just before the 14th General Election in May last year.

Under the law, those found guilty of spreading what the authorities deemed as fake news could be jailed for up to six years and fined up to RM500,000 (S$164,000).

In August 2018, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Bill to repeal the Act, but it hit a roadblock in the Senate when the Barisan majority rejected it late last year.

This year in October, the Bill to repeal the Act was tabled again, after a cooling-off period of one year under Article 68 of the Federal Constitution was over.

Article 68 of the Federal Constitution allows the government to table a Bill rejected by the Upper House after the cooling-off period.

The Bill to repeal the Act was then passed on Oct 9 when 92 MPs voted for the law to be abolished, while 51 were against it.

The Bill was then tabled in the Dewan Negara, which can block a Bill only once.

Unlike the first time, the Bill will be presented to the King for assent, regardless of how the Upper House votes.

More about
malaysia fake news Law and legislation

TRENDING

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Auntie, this isn&#039;t a drive-thru: Video of car crashing into restaurant in Malaysia goes viral
Auntie, this isn't a drive-thru: Video of car crashing into restaurant in Malaysia goes viral

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES