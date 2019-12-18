Anwar accuser's polygraph test over alleged sexual assault completed after four hours

KUALA LUMPUR - A four-hour polygraph test was conducted on Muhammed Yusoff Rawther to help the investigation into his claim of being sexually assaulted by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The former research assistant to the PKR president arrived at Bukit Aman with his lawyer Datuk Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, at about 3pm on Tuesday (Dec 17) before finally leaving at around 8.40pm.

"The test began at 4.30pm and ended around 8.30pm. Only Yusoff and three experts were in the room at the time while myself and the investigation officer waited outside.

"As of now, there is no notice of a second test. The required test was done today (Tuesday), "said Haniff when met outside Bukit Aman.

He added that his client was satisfied with the polygraph test.

"I am not sure when the report will be completed. It's up to them, maybe tomorrow or later, " he said when asked for a timeframe on when the report would be ready.

On whether Anwar would be required to undergo a similar test, the lawyer said that it was up to "both the investigation side and the individual himself".

Police here had earlier recorded Yusoff's statement on Dec 9 and 10, while Anwar had been called in for questioning on Dec 12.

Investigators also went to Anwar's house in Bukit Segambut, where the crime allegedly happened, to complete investigations.