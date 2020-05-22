Anwar: Audio recording of Pakatan meeting is authentic

PETALING JAYA - The recording allegedly of Pakatan Harapan's heated presidential council meeting in February is authentic, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that he can attest to the authenticity of the recording as someone who was present at the meeting which took place on Feb 21.

"I have listened to the tape, which was quite long - and as someone who was there and who was keeping his patience at that time, it is accurate.

"What was said is not untrue, it happened like that. And I don't think it could have happened without the scheming of some individuals, without its masterminds, " he said during a Facebook Live session on Thursday (May 21).

The two-hour long recording, which was released last week and has been making its rounds on social media, was of a discussion around Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's timeline to hand over the prime minister post to Anwar.

Anwar, who is PKR president and Port Dickson MP, said that he was willing to let Dr Mahathir choose his own timeline for the power transition at that time.

"At first I didn't even agree to Dr Mahathir (becoming prime minister) but when there is a consensus and an agreement, I abided by it and I supported it.

"Every time I am asked, I would answer - give him the space and latitude to manage the affairs of the state without interference, " he said.

He said that being an old hand at politics, he knew that there were individuals - especially from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia - who were trying to use the issue for their own gains.

"During the meeting, some individuals from Bersatu and traitors from PKR were planning to object to any talks regarding the power transition.

"They said: 'this is a past agreement, we give power back to the people, this is a democracy'.

"Of course, our friends from Amanah, PKR, and DAP then said: 'we support Dr Mahathir but we have an agreement. First it was one year, then two years, then after the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting, then three years, then forever'.

"They pointed it out that this was against the agreement between Pakatan member parties; and also to the rakyat, " he said.

Anwar said that he himself chose to accept the delay to ensure unity within Pakatan.

"I told people that I want to stop the traitors from using this matter to exit (Pakatan), " he added.

Two days after the presidential council meeting, former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali held a meeting with several lawmakers from PKR and several PAS and Umno members at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya, marking the start of what became known as the "Sheraton Move".

In the chain of events that followed, the country saw Pakatan losing the federal power and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin becoming Prime Minister.