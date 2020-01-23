Anwar: Do not discuss transition openly

PETALING JAYA - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he does not want the power transition issue to be discussed in public.

The Port Dickson MP reiterated that everyone should respect the consensus made by Pakatan Harapan in January 2018 that he would replace Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the eighth Prime Minister.

"I urge all parties in Pakatan to not discuss the question of transition openly and to respect the consensus which has been agreed upon in January 2018.

"I have given my commitment to support Dr Mahathir in his efforts to steer the country, especially in strengthening the economy.

"Pakatan and Dr Mahathir have repeatedly stressed the commitment to ensure success of the transition process as has been agreed upon. We should therefore respect the decision so as to allow it to happen in a peaceful and an orderly manner, " he said in a statement yesterday.

Prior to GE14, Pakatan leaders from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara agreed in a consensus that Anwar would be the eighth Prime Minister, replacing Dr Mahathir, should the coalition win.