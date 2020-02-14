Anwar: Dr Mahathir said he was not involved in any scheme

PHOTO: AFP
Sarban Singh
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad personally told him that he was not involved in an attempt to rally support to remain as prime minister for the full term.

The PKR president added that the matter of power transition would be decided at a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting on Feb 21.

"I am inclined to believe that (Dr Mahathir) will continue leading the country until after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

"In any case, this matter will be finalised in a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting this Feb 21, " he said in a statement yesterday.

The Port Dickson MP added that Dr Mahathir had reiterated in a recent meeting between the two that he would relinquish his post as prime minister as promised.

"I met with the Prime Minister in Putrajaya when I returned from Port Dickson. At the meeting, Dr Mahathir and I discussed the issue of the transition of power.

"I brought up the issue because there were efforts by PAS, a group from Umno and a small group from PKR who are believed to be collecting statutory declarations to support Dr Mahathir's leadership for the full (five-year) term.

"The Prime Minister is not involved in such an attempt and has strongly reiterated that he will relinquish his position as was promised, " he said.

Anwar said he had spoken to the Prime Minister about a plot to disrupt the agreed-upon leadership transition.

"I have informed him that there is an 'evil' plot, but that the Pakatan leadership and a few allies will defend the Muafakat Pakatan Harapan agreement that was settled upon on Jan 7, 2018, in which he will be the seventh prime minister and I will be the eighth prime minister."

Earlier in Port Dickson, Anwar said all Pakatan component parties fully supported Dr Mahathir's leadership and an apparent move by certain individuals to get Opposition MPs to sign a statutory declaration to support the Prime Minister was only an act of desperation.

He added such a move was only "digressive" as those behind it were doing so due to the many problems they had.

"Till today, there is no change to our (Pakatan's) commitment that we will continue to support Dr Mahathir as the seventh PM.

"We should just allow the entire leadership to focus purely on the economy and not be distracted by other issues like politics which are quite disconcerting because people are becoming concerned, " he said during a function.

More about
malaysia politicians Mahathir Mohamad Anwar Ibrahim

TRENDING

Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
MasterChef Australia judge&#039;s restaurant empire collapses
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears
Cruise lines skipping Singapore, cancelling Asian sailings amid port closures and coronavirus fears
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Kandie can't afford private pre-schools for their kids
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Why I like eating alone: Tips for the self-conscious Singaporean
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

SERVICES