Anwar: I'm in no hurry to take over as Malaysia's PM

PONTIAN - PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that he is in no hurry to take over as prime minister.

He said that many people were spreading all sorts of rumours including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's "game" to deceive the people.

"We have an agreement. We want to have a peaceful political climate and a peaceful transition of power," he said during a Pakatan Harapan ceramah here on Monday (Nov 11) ahead of the Tanjung Piai by-election.

He added that it was important for Pakatan to work hard to improve the country's economy and to distribute wealth equally to everyone.

"We do not want policies which make the rich richer and the poor poorer," he said, adding that issues such as the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal had marred the country's image and caused worries to international investors.

He urged voters to support their Pakatan candidate in the Tanjung Piai by-election to enable the coalition to continue with their agenda to revive the country and fight corruption.