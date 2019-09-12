Anwar: I'm still open to conciliation

MELAKA - PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has struck a conciliatory tone following calls for his deputy to be sacked after a walkout at the party's national congress.

Despite the commotion, brawls and walkout which took place during the four-day congress, Anwar said doors for conciliation between him and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali were still open.

"May I quote John F. Kennedy? We should never fear to negotiate and we should never negotiate out of fear.

"So, the conciliation must be an open process, " he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the PKR National Congress at the Melaka International Trade Centre here yesterday.

Anwar said for now there were no plans to dismiss Azmin as the PKR deputy president.

He said this was raised by several delegates but was not agreed upon by the party's leadership.

"I have no problems to negotiate but the sentiments of the party are that they want unity and they will not tolerate those who are undisciplined, " he said.

Asked if he would forgive Azmin, Anwar replied: "I'm a forgiving person.

"But this is not a personal issue. I have to listen to the voices and the sentiments (of the delegates).