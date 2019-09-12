Anwar: I'm still open to conciliation

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
R.s.n Murali
TARRENCE TAN
Fatimah Zainal
The Star/Asia News Network

MELAKA - PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has struck a conciliatory tone following calls for his deputy to be sacked after a walkout at the party's national congress.

Despite the commotion, brawls and walkout which took place during the four-day congress, Anwar said doors for conciliation between him and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali were still open.

"May I quote John F. Kennedy? We should never fear to negotiate and we should never negotiate out of fear.

"So, the conciliation must be an open process, " he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the PKR National Congress at the Melaka International Trade Centre here yesterday.

Anwar said for now there were no plans to dismiss Azmin as the PKR deputy president.

He said this was raised by several delegates but was not agreed upon by the party's leadership.

"I have no problems to negotiate but the sentiments of the party are that they want unity and they will not tolerate those who are undisciplined, " he said.

Asked if he would forgive Azmin, Anwar replied: "I'm a forgiving person.

"But this is not a personal issue. I have to listen to the voices and the sentiments (of the delegates).

"I have listened to their intentions, so we have to give them some space, " he said.

On the first day of the congress, several delegates called for the sacking of leaders, emphasising the need to enforce more discipline within the party.

Most of them, who appeared to be aligned with Anwar's faction, also called the leaders "pengkhianat" (traitors) within the party.

Yesterday, Azmin, along with other leaders aligned to his faction such as Zuraida Kamaruddin, Sivarasa Rasiah, Amirudin Shari and Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, were absent from the congress.

Only PKR vice-president Tian Chua was present, where he was jeered by delegates after delivering a speech in favour of Azmin.

About 100 members walked out of the congress on Saturday afternoon, claiming that the speeches made by delegates were mostly critical of Azmin.

During a joint press conference after the walkout, Azmin took Anwar to task, slamming the Port Dickson MP for triggering personal attacks by delegates after he raised the story of Si Kitol and Raja Mendeliar on the history of Melaka in his speech.

Anwar claimed that he was also invited to a dinner in Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel with PKR leaders aligned to Azmin.

"He (Azmin) invited me two days ago.

"I told him I have functions every Sunday night in my house, " he said, adding that he was unable to make it to the dinner.

Anwar said more than 80 per cent of delegates were present during the congress, which "was big for me".

He acknowledged that Azmin had told him during a private meeting to ensure that no delegates would use the congress to attack one another.

"But if the delegates say they want leaders to observe discipline and honour their pledges, how do you control that?

"I merely wanted the delegates to avoid casting aspersions or personal attacks, which the 90 per cent avoided, except when they walked out, we lost control of that.

"But before that, the people maintained decorum in their speeches.

"You can't expect a democratic party to be just a mouthpiece of their leaders."

More about
malaysia malaysian politics Anwar Ibrahim

TRENDING

Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Miss Universe pageant host Steve Harvey announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Miss Universe pageant host announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
&#039;Sesame Street&#039; puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Anwar: I&#039;m still open to conciliation
Anwar: I'm still open to conciliation
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES