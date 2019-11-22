Anwar, Mahathir meet to discuss transition

Mr Anwar Ibrahim wants the transition of power to be orderly.
PHOTO: The New Paper
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim had a 30-minute meeting at the Perdana Leadership Foundation yesterday.

In a series of tweets, Mr Anwar said his and the Prime Minister's position on leadership transition has not changed from its agreed arrangement by Pakatan Harapan and as promised by Dr Mahathir.

"I requested the Prime Minister to issue statements relating to a few issues.

"I have informed him that the issue of the transition of power must be done peacefully and orderly, in a reasonable period and with mutual agreement," he said.

Mr Anwar added that their names should not be associated with any efforts to deviate from the agreement on the transition issue.

"We have also agreed to focus our attention on economic growth and towards the organisation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit next year.

"The Prime Minister also took note of the various allegations towards certain Cabinet ministers who have been abusing their power or who have been raising political support through awarding projects," he said.

Dr Mahathir said that Mr Anwar understood the problems associated with the leadership transition.

"(Anwar) said that he understands the problems faced and that there should not be too much tension by people making all kinds of suggestions like the date of the transition," he told reporters at the sidelines of the Kuala Lumpur Summit.

Dr Mahathir had announced on Wednesday that a Cabinet reshuffle could happen before the Apec summit next year.

More about
malaysia Mahathir Mohamad Anwar Ibrahim

