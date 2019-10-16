Anwar recalls rotten fish-black tea prison diet, but views positively jail time experience

PETALING JAYA - Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed he was served rotten fish "all the time" when he was serving time in prison.

Anwar said he had to endure inhumane and degrading conditions when imprisoned for a total of 10-and-a-half years.

"Over three-and-a-half years (when imprisoned following a sodomy conviction), beef was served only twice," he said.

He said this when delivering his keynote address at the Human Capital Best Practices Conference at the Connexion Conference and Event Centre Bangsar South on Wednesday (Oct 16).

Anwar said even tea was served without milk and sugar.

"But, I view positively (the experience in jail)," he said.

Anwar said he was able to remain slim and free from diabetes while serving his time in prison.

"And I read thousands of books. I spent time reading, while at the same time had very little food. And I remained healthy.

"Try staying in prison for a while," he said in jest.

Anwar was sentenced to jail in 1999 after being charged with abuse of power. Four years after his release, Anwar was accused of sodomising his aide, Saiful Bukhari Azlan in 2008.

He was imprisoned for sodomy in 2015, and released on May 16,2018, upon receiving a royal pardon.