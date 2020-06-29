Anwar takes a swipe at Mahathir's proposal for son to be DPM

PETALING JAYA - PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has shared two Malay proverbs that describe the lengths a parent is willing to go for his children.

The Facebook post, believed to be in response to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad proposal that his son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, for one of the top three government posts should the opposition win the next general election.

"We have not gone to school for a while, right? Let's revise the proverbs.

"1) Sebusuk-busuk daging dibasuh dimakan juga, sewangi-wangi tulang dibuang (As gamey as the meat smells, once washed and eaten, an aromatic bone is thrown away).

"2) Daun luruh melayang, buah luruh ke perdu (A falling leaf drifts away, but the fruit drops to the ground below the tree).

"The two proverbs have the same meaning – which is a father (or a mother) who prioritises his own children over others. It is no wonder a father is willing to use all possible means to ensure his beloved son gets anything he wants. That is the lesson today," Anwar's posted on Facebook on Sunday (June 28).

Anwar, who was the initial candidate for the ninth prime minister should Pakatan Harapan win the next general election, has been in open disagreement with Dr Mahathir who disagrees Anwar should be the next premier.

On Saturday (June 27), Dr Mahathir said that Pakatan Plus had proposed Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as the ninth prime minister.

He also said Anwar and Mukhriz were the proposed deputy prime ministers.

Pakatan Plus is the moniker for parties from the opposition coalition and the splinter group of Bersatu members supporting Dr Mahathir and Parti Warisan Sabah.