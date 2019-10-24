Anwar unfazed by his deputy's support for PM Mahathir

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is unfazed over his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's call for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to complete a full term as prime minister.

"It's okay, we all understand his (Azmin's) background," he cryptically quipped when met at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

He said the choice of prime minister depends on the ruling party, as Malaysia practises the parliamentary democracy system.

"I have spoken about this and in a parliamentary democracy system, the decision is up to the ruling party.

"This means that I leave it to the Pakatan Harapan council," said the Port Dickson MP.

On Tuesday, Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, told reporters in Parliament that Dr Mahathir should be allowed to complete a full term as premier to "respect the people's wishes".

The Gombak MP also denied there was an agreement on a date for Anwar to take over as prime minister.

"So, if there are any parties which want to change the government earlier, within one or two years, that is the real meaning of a backdoor government," Azmin had said.

His remarks came a week after he was seen enjoying coffee with Anwar, which downplayed speculation that there was a rift between the two.

Anwar, when asked if the issue of premiership was discussed when they had coffee, merely said "no".

More about
malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Mahathir Mohamad

TRENDING

Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral

SERVICES