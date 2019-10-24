Anwar unfazed by his deputy's support for PM Mahathir

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is unfazed over his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's call for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to complete a full term as prime minister.

"It's okay, we all understand his (Azmin's) background," he cryptically quipped when met at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

He said the choice of prime minister depends on the ruling party, as Malaysia practises the parliamentary democracy system.

"I have spoken about this and in a parliamentary democracy system, the decision is up to the ruling party.

"This means that I leave it to the Pakatan Harapan council," said the Port Dickson MP.

On Tuesday, Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, told reporters in Parliament that Dr Mahathir should be allowed to complete a full term as premier to "respect the people's wishes".