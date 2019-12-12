Anwar will cooperate with police over sexual misconduct allegations

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will co-operate with police in connection with the allegation of sexual misconduct lodged against him.

The PKR president thanked the police for expediting their investigation into the accusation by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, which Anwar described as the latest slander against him.

"I would like to stress that I am ready to give my statement to the police as soon as possible to assist investigations, " he said in a statement yesterday.

On a related matter, Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the police would be calling up Anwar as well as several other witnesses once respective appointments are made.

"The case is currently being investigated by the Special Investigation Unit (D5).

"We are currently investigating it under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty, " he said in a statement.

He added that police had already taken statements from Yusoff.

"We will refer the investigation papers to the Attorney-General's Chambers with our recommendations based on the outcome of our investigations, " he said.

Yusoff had his statement recorded by the Bukit Aman CID's Special Investigation Unit on Monday and Tuesday over allegations of sexual assault by Anwar.

It was reported that Yusoff, a former research assistant of Anwar and the grandson of the late SM Mohamed Idris, the former president of the Consumers Association of Penang, had lodged a report at the Sentul police headquarters over the case.