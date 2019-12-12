Anwar will cooperate with police over sexual misconduct allegations

PHOTO: Reuters
Farik Zolkepli
Austin Cameons
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will co-operate with police in connection with the allegation of sexual misconduct lodged against him.

The PKR president thanked the police for expediting their investigation into the accusation by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, which Anwar described as the latest slander against him.

"I would like to stress that I am ready to give my statement to the police as soon as possible to assist investigations, " he said in a statement yesterday.

On a related matter, Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the police would be calling up Anwar as well as several other witnesses once respective appointments are made.

"The case is currently being investigated by the Special Investigation Unit (D5).

"We are currently investigating it under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty, " he said in a statement.

He added that police had already taken statements from Yusoff.

"We will refer the investigation papers to the Attorney-General's Chambers with our recommendations based on the outcome of our investigations, " he said.

Yusoff had his statement recorded by the Bukit Aman CID's Special Investigation Unit on Monday and Tuesday over allegations of sexual assault by Anwar.

It was reported that Yusoff, a former research assistant of Anwar and the grandson of the late SM Mohamed Idris, the former president of the Consumers Association of Penang, had lodged a report at the Sentul police headquarters over the case.

Yusoff also claimed in the report that he feared for his safety from certain parties.

On Dec 4, he made a sworn statement that he was sexually assaulted by the PKR president on Oct 2 last year.

However, the matter was denied by Anwar, who claimed he was campaigning in the Port Dickson by-election that day.

Yusoff had also demanded that people who were not part of his family should not get involved.

"This grand-uncle is someone I meet once a year during Hari Raya and all of a sudden he is an expert on my life.

"It is surprising, but my family has already issued a statement on the matter and I will leave it at that, " he said.

It was reported that Mohideen Abdul Kader believed Yusoff was being manipulated by certain politicians to serve their interest.

He claimed that none of the family members, including those close to Yusoff, were told about what happened.

More about
malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Sexual Assault

TRENDING

Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Japanese YouTuber visits &#039;dangerous&#039; Yishun, only to find it a &#039;nice cozy town&#039;
Japanese YouTuber visits 'dangerous' Yishun, only to find it a 'nice cozy town'
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
SkillsFuture scam: Man jailed for 3 years and 3 months for laundering $3.15 million
Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
'Go and die': Man tried to shove wife out of window over money dispute
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating
Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can&#039;t miss
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can't miss
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore

Home Works

5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 Simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall

SERVICES