Anwar won't sue accuser in sex harrassment case, but his political secretary is doing so

Mr Muhammed Yusoff Rawther (right) had last year levelled sexual harassment allegations against Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian MP Anwar Ibrahim won't be suing his accuser Mohammed Yusoff Rawther over sexual harassment allegations contained in a statutory declaration dated Nov 19 last year, the lawmaker's lawyer Ramkarpal Singh said in a statement on Monday (Jan 27).

Mr Ramkarpal said Datuk Seri Anwar had initially instructed him to file a defamation suit against Mr Yusoff.

But Mr Ramkarpal had advised the MP that it was unnecessary to do so as Malaysia's Solicitor-General had cleared his "good name".

Mr Ramkarpal said apart from clearing his name, Mr Anwar who is president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) had no interest in monetary compensation, which may be awarded as a result of the said proposed defamation suit.

"As such, there is no longer any purpose in filing the said proposed defamation suit which would take a considerable amount of time and involve unnecessary costs," Mr Ramkarpal said.

Mr Yusoff, 26, a former research assistant for the 72-year old lawmaker in October last year shocked Malaysian politics by accusing the former deputy premier of trying to force him to have sex in September 2018 at Mr Anwar's house.

Mr Anwar denied the accusation.

Malaysia's Attorney-General's Chambers on Jan 14 ruled out new charges against Mr Anwar, saying there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

Solicitor-General (S-G) Engku Nor Fauzah Engku Atek issued a statement saying the case was dropped upon advice by the police.

Mr Yusoff's lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla said it was "very weird" that Mr Anwar had decided not to sue his client, when the lawmaker and Mr Ramkarpal had been adamant about doing so, Free Malaysia Today news site reported on Monday (Jan 27).

“What is weirder is for Ramkarpal to purportedly state that the S-G’s decision has cleared the good name of Anwar. This is completely wrong," he told the news site.

“This is because the decision to pursue or not to pursue by the AGC does not involve clearing anyone’s name. The only authority which can clear anyone’s name is the court of law."

Meanwhile, Mr Yusoff on Monday said he welcomes a defamation suit filed by Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

Mr Farhash, who is Mr Anwar's political secretary, had reportedly sought an injunction to stop Mr Yusoff from repeating claims implying that he was a violent person.

This followed allegations that Mr Farhash had attacked Mr Yusoff over the Anwar sex harrassment issue.

Mr Yusoff said, however, that, according to his lawyer, he had not received any legal notice of the suit yet.

Mr Yusoff was speaking in response to reports claiming that Farhash had on Friday (Jan 24) filed a writ of summons at the Kuala Lumpur High Court registry in relation to alleged defamatory remarks made by Mr Yusoff during a press conference on Dec 4 last year.

More about
malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Lawsuits

