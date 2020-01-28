Anwar won't sue accuser in sex harrassment case, but his political secretary is doing so

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian MP Anwar Ibrahim won't be suing his accuser Mohammed Yusoff Rawther over sexual harassment allegations contained in a statutory declaration dated Nov 19 last year, the lawmaker's lawyer Ramkarpal Singh said in a statement on Monday (Jan 27).

Mr Ramkarpal said Datuk Seri Anwar had initially instructed him to file a defamation suit against Mr Yusoff.

But Mr Ramkarpal had advised the MP that it was unnecessary to do so as Malaysia's Solicitor-General had cleared his "good name".

Mr Ramkarpal said apart from clearing his name, Mr Anwar who is president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) had no interest in monetary compensation, which may be awarded as a result of the said proposed defamation suit.

"As such, there is no longer any purpose in filing the said proposed defamation suit which would take a considerable amount of time and involve unnecessary costs," Mr Ramkarpal said.

Mr Yusoff, 26, a former research assistant for the 72-year old lawmaker in October last year shocked Malaysian politics by accusing the former deputy premier of trying to force him to have sex in September 2018 at Mr Anwar's house.

Mr Anwar denied the accusation.

Malaysia's Attorney-General's Chambers on Jan 14 ruled out new charges against Mr Anwar, saying there was insufficient evidence to proceed.