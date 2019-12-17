Anwar's accuser willing to undertake polygraph test, says lawyer

Muhammed Yusoff Rawther had alleged that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had outraged his modesty on Oct 2, 2018.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Sira Habibu
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Muhammed Yusoff Rawther is willing to undergo a polygraph test to assist the investigation into his allegation that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had outraged his modesty.

Counsel Haniff Khatri said Muhammed Yusoff was willing to take the test to assist the police in carrying out a fair and thorough investigation into the allegation, following a report lodged by Muhammed Yusoff on Dec 7.

"He is ready to undergo a polygraph test at any time, date and venue to be decided by the police," said Haniff in a statement.

Haniff said this in response to an article in a news portal claiming that the investigators were considering a polygraph test as an option to zero in on the allegations levelled against Anwar.

Muhammed Yusoff had alleged that Anwar outraged his modesty on Oct 2 last year.

Muhammed Yusoff filed a Statutory Declaration (SD) in November, and subsequently lodged a police report on Dec 7.

Police recorded his statement on Dec 9 and 10, and called Anwar in for questioning on Dec 12.

Haniff said Muhammed Yusoff was aware that it was up to the court to decide on the admissibility of the results of a polygraph test.

"Yusoff is aware that similar to other forensic tests, there are no specific provisions of laws which provide for the conduct of polygraph tests in criminal investigations.

"But he believes that the availability of such a technology within our jurisdiction should be put to use in this investigation," he added.

Meanwhile, Anwar's lawyer Ramkarpal Singh said a letter of demand would be served on Muhammed Yusoff, seeking an explanation on the allegations levelled against his client and to verify if the SD was filed by him.

"We were notified by Haniff that he had received instructions to accept the service of the letter on behalf of Yusoff.

"We will, therefore, serve the said letter on Haniff in due course," he said.

More about
malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Sexual assualt

TRENDING

Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Look who&#039;s back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok

SERVICES