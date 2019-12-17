Anwar's accuser willing to undertake polygraph test, says lawyer

PETALING JAYA - Muhammed Yusoff Rawther is willing to undergo a polygraph test to assist the investigation into his allegation that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had outraged his modesty.

Counsel Haniff Khatri said Muhammed Yusoff was willing to take the test to assist the police in carrying out a fair and thorough investigation into the allegation, following a report lodged by Muhammed Yusoff on Dec 7.

"He is ready to undergo a polygraph test at any time, date and venue to be decided by the police," said Haniff in a statement.

Haniff said this in response to an article in a news portal claiming that the investigators were considering a polygraph test as an option to zero in on the allegations levelled against Anwar.

Muhammed Yusoff had alleged that Anwar outraged his modesty on Oct 2 last year.

Muhammed Yusoff filed a Statutory Declaration (SD) in November, and subsequently lodged a police report on Dec 7.

Police recorded his statement on Dec 9 and 10, and called Anwar in for questioning on Dec 12.

Haniff said Muhammed Yusoff was aware that it was up to the court to decide on the admissibility of the results of a polygraph test.

"Yusoff is aware that similar to other forensic tests, there are no specific provisions of laws which provide for the conduct of polygraph tests in criminal investigations.