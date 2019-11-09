Anwar's aide arrested and out on bail after questioning

PETALING JAYA - Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has finally surrendered at the Ampang Jaya Police District Headquarters in connection with a brawl in Ampang on Merdeka night.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat said Farhash arrived at the police headquarters at about 10am yesterday and he was detained some two hours later.

"He was subsequently released on police bail at about 5pm, " he said when contacted.

Farhash, who is also PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's political secretary, had co-operated with the police in the process of wrapping up the investigation, SAC Fadzil added.

"A urine test was also performed on the suspect and it came back negative for drugs.

"We will submit the investigation papers to the Attorney-General's Chambers for further action, " he said.

Earlier in Ipoh, Perak police chief Comm Datuk Razarudin Husain said state police was ready to assist Bukit Aman in tracking down Farhash if the need arises.