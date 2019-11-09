Anwar's aide arrested and out on bail after questioning

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Farik Zolkepli
Ili Aqilah
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has finally surrendered at the Ampang Jaya Police District Headquarters in connection with a brawl in Ampang on Merdeka night.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat said Farhash arrived at the police headquarters at about 10am yesterday and he was detained some two hours later.

"He was subsequently released on police bail at about 5pm, " he said when contacted.

Farhash, who is also PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's political secretary, had co-operated with the police in the process of wrapping up the investigation, SAC Fadzil added.

"A urine test was also performed on the suspect and it came back negative for drugs.

"We will submit the investigation papers to the Attorney-General's Chambers for further action, " he said.

Earlier in Ipoh, Perak police chief Comm Datuk Razarudin Husain said state police was ready to assist Bukit Aman in tracking down Farhash if the need arises.

"I believe Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has released a statement about Farhash.

"Therefore at this moment, we will leave it to Bukit Aman to handle the matter, " he told reporters at the district police station yesterday.

Comm Razarudin said this after witnessing the handover of duties between outgoing Perak Tengah OCPD Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah and his successor Supt Barudin Wariso.

It was reported that Farhash, was being sought to assist in investigations into a brawl in Ampang last month.

The police report on the incident has been withdrawn but Farhash was still required to come forward.

On a separate matter, Comm Razarudin said the alleged audio recording between an aide to a Perak executive council member and a police officer has been sent for analysis.

"Based on our initial findings, the voice doesn't belong to our officer, " he said.

"Our forensics team is still analysing it to determine the voices in the recording.

"We have already taken the necessary statements. We are now just waiting for the forensics result, " he added.

Last month, NGO Pro 98 Reformis Perak lodged a police report over the audio recording, alleging that the aide was trying to "kaotim" (settle) a police case.

The NGO's secretary Sazali Samsudin said the police report was lodged after they read about it on an online news portal.

State Public Amenities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantation Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari had been accused of trying to get kickbacks from two companies that were applying for land in Kerian.

Abdul Yunus has since denied the authenticity of the audio clip.

