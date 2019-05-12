Anwar's secretary lodges police report over sexual assault allegations

KUALA LUMPUR - There is a conspiracy to stop Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from becoming the next prime minister, claims his private secretary.
Shukri Saad, who was met by reporters at the Dang Wangi police headquarters on Thursday (Dec 5), urged police to investigate the matter thoroughly.
"I have just lodged a police report following the accusations hurled by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther in his statutory declaration that was circulated yesterday (Dec 4).
"These accusations are clearly fabricated and have been repeated over and over," he said.
He added that the matter was now in the hands of the police.
On the matter of legal action, Shukri said they would study it and see.
"Anwar has already released his press statement on the matter and we see this as a petty case.
"We see that there is a conspiracy at work to thwart the transition of powers which are taking place," he said.
In his press statement earlier, Anwar denied allegations that he attempted to sexually assault Muhammed Yusoff.
"I strongly deny this baseless slander," he said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 5). He said that on the date mentioned by Yusoff, he was campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election and had attended an event to commemorate the 150th birth date of Mahatma Gandhi in Kuala Lumpur before returning to Port Dickson. "His actions are aimed at tarnishing my image ahead of the 14th PKR national congress and the power transition process," said Anwar. Yusoff, in a statutory declaration, had claimed that Anwar had attempted to coerce him into oral and anal sex at the leader's office, which he rejected. Yusoff also claimed that he was making the statutory declaration because he was worried for his safety. He held a press conference about the matter in Kuala Lumpur via Facebook live on Wednesday (Dec 4), but did not divulge details of his allegations, saying that it was part of a statutory declaration which had not been made public.
