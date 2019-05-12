Anwar's secretary lodges police report over sexual assault allegations

KUALA LUMPUR - There is a conspiracy to stop Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from becoming the next prime minister, claims his private secretary.

Shukri Saad, who was met by reporters at the Dang Wangi police headquarters on Thursday (Dec 5), urged police to investigate the matter thoroughly.

"I have just lodged a police report following the accusations hurled by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther in his statutory declaration that was circulated yesterday (Dec 4).

"These accusations are clearly fabricated and have been repeated over and over," he said.

He added that the matter was now in the hands of the police.

On the matter of legal action, Shukri said they would study it and see.

"Anwar has already released his press statement on the matter and we see this as a petty case.

"We see that there is a conspiracy at work to thwart the transition of powers which are taking place," he said.

In his press statement earlier, Anwar denied allegations that he attempted to sexually assault Muhammed Yusoff.