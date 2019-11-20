Anyone can be PM, but go through the proper channels, not hold secret meetings, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR - Anyone can try to become prime minister, but one has to go through the usual channels rather than hold secret meetings, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim.

"I won't stop anyone interested (in being the next premier). But follow the usual channels."

"Otherwise, we will have to cooperate with certain groups, hold secret meetings and we won't be able to focus on our job," he told reporters at the Parliament lobby on Wednesday (Nov 20).

"The economy must be developed and rakyat (people) issues must be addressed. If we don't learn from our terrible defeat in the Tanjung Piai by-election, we will be in trouble," he said.

The ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH), which includes PKR, suffered a massive electoral defeat in Johor on Nov 16, its fourth electoral loss this year.

The opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Mr Wee Jeck Seng, 55, triumphed over PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, 66, in the Malay-Muslim-majority ward.

Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, said the results in the Tanjung Piai by-election came as an "extraordinary surprise", where Malaysians used the ballot box to send a clear message to the PH government.

He expressed dismay that certain leaders still acted as though nothing had happened despite this disastrous defeat.