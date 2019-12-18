Armed man in KL nabbed after standoff with police, firemen

KUALA LUMPUR - After a dramatic standoff near a signboard in Jalan Pudu here, the authorities finally apprehended an armed man who was suspected of having mental health issues.

The police originally responded to a call regarding the man who had been acting aggressively in Jalan Bukit Bintang around noon Tuesday (Dec 17).

Police at the scene then tried to calm the man down but he ran away after brandishing a knife to both the public and the authorities.

A chase ensued until the pedestrian bridge near Jalan Pudu.

In an attempt to run away, the man climbed up a signboard near a hotel there and refused to co-operate with the police.

The Fire and Rescue Department was then called to assist in persuading the man to come down.

However, while bringing him down, he became aggressive again and attacked firefighters and police personnel by kicking them in the face and chest.

The man was successfully apprehended at 2.10pm.

"No travel documents were found on his body and he is believed to be from Bangladesh. He was also slightly injured at the forehead during the scuffle that occurred," said Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah.