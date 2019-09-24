Armed men who held up family at home gunned down by cops

SEPANG, Malaysia - Four armed men who held up a family of five in the dining room as they ransacked their home were killed in a shootout with police.

One of the family members, who only wanted to be known as Amy, said she was about to walk her son out of their home in Taman Segar Perdana to get on the schoolbus at about 7.30am yesterday when she was confronted by two masked men.

"They forced me back into the house and ordered us to sit in the dining room.

I was terrified but kept calm for my children, " she said when met at the Sepang police headquarters here yesterday.

"They later took the keys to our Mercedes car and rammed through the front gate to escape, " she said.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Nooz Azam Jamaludin said based on the information given by the family, all personnel on duty were told to look out for the car.

He said a squad spotted a similar car at the basement of the Sky Park Apartments two hours later.

"They approached the vehicle and a man standing near another car nearby suddenly lunged at police with a parang, " he said, adding that his men opened fire in self-defence after shots were fired from the Mercedes.

He said as a result, the four suspects were killed at the scene.