Armed men who held up family at home gunned down by cops

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

SEPANG, Malaysia - Four armed men who held up a family of five in the dining room as they ransacked their home were killed in a shootout with police.

One of the family members, who only wanted to be known as Amy, said she was about to walk her son out of their home in Taman Segar Perdana to get on the schoolbus at about 7.30am yesterday when she was confronted by two masked men.

"They forced me back into the house and ordered us to sit in the dining room.

I was terrified but kept calm for my children, " she said when met at the Sepang police headquarters here yesterday.

"They later took the keys to our Mercedes car and rammed through the front gate to escape, " she said.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Nooz Azam Jamaludin said based on the information given by the family, all personnel on duty were told to look out for the car.

He said a squad spotted a similar car at the basement of the Sky Park Apartments two hours later.

"They approached the vehicle and a man standing near another car nearby suddenly lunged at police with a parang, " he said, adding that his men opened fire in self-defence after shots were fired from the Mercedes.

He said as a result, the four suspects were killed at the scene.

More about
malaysia - Gun crime Theft/Burglary

TRENDING

Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby&#039;s death
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby's death
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
'We live like a normal married couple': He's HIV-positive but she doesn't mind
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline

LIFESTYLE

Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

Home Works

How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training

SERVICES