ATM robbery attempt at JB bank fizzles out

JOHOR BARU - An attempt to steal cash from two ATMs failed when the explosives used to break them caused only minor damage.
Seri Alam OCPD Supt Ismail Dollah said police received a report at 7.17am yesterday about an attempt by a robber to break into two ATMs at a bank located in Jalan Dedap 21, Taman Johor Jaya, here.
"Initial investigations revealed that the robber had used a type of explosives to open the ATMs.
"However, the explosion did little damage to the machines as only the cash withdrawal slot of one of them was broken, while a glass door was shattered," he said in a statement.
He said the robber fled empty-handed after he realised that the explosion was unsuccessful in opening up the ATMs.
The police are still working to identify the type of explosives used in the attempt. "Based on the CCTV recordings at the place, we believe only one suspect is involved," said Supt Ismail. The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for causing mischief using fire. Supt Ismail urged those with information to contact the state police hotline at 07-221 2999 or to lodge a report at the nearest police station.
Read also
The police are still working to identify the type of explosives used in the attempt.
"Based on the CCTV recordings at the place, we believe only one suspect is involved," said Supt Ismail.
The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for causing mischief using fire.
Supt Ismail urged those with information to contact the state police hotline at 07-221 2999 or to lodge a report at the nearest police station.