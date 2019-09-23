ATM robbery attempt at JB bank fizzles out

JOHOR BARU - An attempt to steal cash from two ATMs failed when the explosives used to break them caused only minor damage.

Seri Alam OCPD Supt Ismail Dollah said police received a report at 7.17am yesterday about an attempt by a robber to break into two ATMs at a bank located in Jalan Dedap 21, Taman Johor Jaya, here.

"Initial investigations revealed that the robber had used a type of explosives to open the ATMs.

"However, the explosion did little damage to the machines as only the cash withdrawal slot of one of them was broken, while a glass door was shattered," he said in a statement.

He said the robber fled empty-handed after he realised that the explosion was unsuccessful in opening up the ATMs.