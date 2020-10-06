Attractive flight offerings from AirAsia await Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - AirAsia is inviting everyone to fly again with attractive domestic flight offerings in light of the easing of domestic travel restrictions under the recovery movement control order (MCO).

In a statement, AirAsia Malaysia chief executive Riad Asmat said they welcomed the government's decision to transition into the recovery MCO, and the lifting of movement restrictions would give a boost to the travel and tourism industry in the country.

"We are all in this together. Reviving the travel and tourism industry will need to be a collective effort, and we look forward to working together with all tourism stakeholders from hoteliers to travel agents to achieve this objective.

"By travelling domestically, we can all support local communities and contribute to rebuilding our economy," he said.

AirAsia has also set in place protocols that prioritise safety and health of passengers, including conducting mandatory pre-flight health checks and screening, disinfecting aircraft and baggage, while dressing crew members in full personal protective equipment.

AirAsia is also launching a RM399 (S$130) Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia, where travellers can fly to selected domestic destinations as many times as they want.

The pass, which is available for purchase by all BIG members in Malaysia, can be bought from June 11 to 13.

Travellers who purchase the pass can redeem flights for travel from June 25 to March 31, 2021.

The pass covers 16 destinations: Alor Setar, Langkawi, Penang, Ipoh, Johor Baru, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Baru, Kuala Terengganu, Kuching, Miri, Bintulu, Sibu, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Labuan.

Meanwhile, Berjaya Hotels and Resorts' (BHR) aircraft will also be flying directly from Subang Airport to Terengganu's Redang island on a daily basis.

"During the recovery MCO, the direct flight will provide a hassle-free experience by greatly reducing travel time to Redang Island from an average of four hours to an approximately one-hour flight.

"Moreover, passengers will enjoy privileges including access to the Naza Sky Lounge at Subang Airport, personalised check-in, a 15kg check-in luggage allowance plus a 7kg hand luggage allowance per person, availability of excess luggage storage, express boarding, and refreshments on board," BHR said in a statement.

