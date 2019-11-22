Audit director in Najib trial: 'I hid device to record meeting'

KUALA LUMPUR - The coordination meeting to discuss amendments to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) audit report was not minuted but a recording device slipped inside a pencil case made its way out, revealing what had transpired.

Audit director Nor Salwani Muhammad, 52, told the High Court she had placed the recorder inside the pencil case belonging to former audit performance director Saadatul Nafisah Bashir Ahmad.

Saadatul attended the coordination meeting on Feb 24, 2016 with her boss, former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang.

The court had earlier heard the meeting was called and chaired by former chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, at the behest of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Nor Salwani, who was under examination-in-chief by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, said the recording device was placed for her to have the meeting minutes.

"I was appointed as the coordinator for the preparation of 1MDB audit report. Therefore, I need to know what was discussed in the meeting as I was not allowed to join.

"Saadatul did not know I placed the recorder inside her pencil case. After the meeting ended, I took the device," she said.

Nor Salwani made the revelation during the joint trial of Najib and former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, dubbed as the PAC trial, here yesterday.

According to Nor Salwani, Ambrin appeared upset after the meeting.

Sri Ram: Did you notice what Ambrin looked like? His demeanour?

Nor Salwani: He looked upset with what had transpired. He looked very sad, he was mumbling something as I followed him.

Sri Ram: He looked upset?

Nor Salwani: I followed him to the washroom as he went to wash his face.

Sri Ram: Why did you do that?

Nor Salwani: I was afraid he might fall down because he looked fragile at the time.

Sri Ram: Did he say anything?

Nor Salwani: He was mumbling, "what is the purpose of the audit?"

The witness said she and the audit team went back to the office and replayed the recording.

"We were shocked upon hearing the request to omit some things from the report, including the existence of two financial statements," she said.