Auntie, this isn't a drive-thru: Video of car crashing into restaurant in Malaysia goes viral

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/SJ Echo
Oh Ing Yeen
The Star/Asia News Network

SUBANG JAYA - A video of a car crashing into a restaurant while patrons were having a meal went viral.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The video on SJ Echo's Facebook page has 95,000 views, was shared by 1,500 people and had 685 comments as of 4pm on Thursday (Dec 19).

SJ Echo is a community newspaper for Subang Jaya.

The accident took place at a restaurant in USJ 14.

Lee Jen Uyin, the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) councillor for that area (zone 3), said no one was injured in the incident.

"It was an elderly lady, who meant to step on the brake but stepped on the accelerator instead, " she said.

When contacted, Subang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Risikin Satiman said so far, no police report has been lodged over the incident.

