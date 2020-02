SUNGAI SIPUT - Five people, including a baby, were killed when the car they were in crashed into a trailer at Jalan Sungai Siput-Kampung Salak Stesyen here.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a call on the accident on Thursday (Feb 13) at about 10.25pm.

The spokesman said those who died included two females, a male, one girl and the baby.

"One boy suffered serious injuries.

"Efforts to get the victims out from the wreckage is still ongoing," he said in a statement.