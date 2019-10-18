Baby hammerheads being sold openly in market in Malaysia, nature lovers dismayed

MIRI, Malaysia - Baby hammerhead sharks are being sold openly in the central fish market in Miri city centre, say Malaysian Nature Society members.

Nature lovers are questioning whether there is any need for Sarawak fishermen to net these sharks.

"These precious creatures are being sold in the fish market.

"Is there a need to catch them or eat them?" a concerned netizen asked in response to the pictures being shared on social media showing a basketful of baby hammerhead sharks sold along with other species of fish.

The Miri central fish market is located in the old China town area.

The pictures have been forwarded to Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton.

SFC is the wildlife enforcement agency in Sarawak.

"From the pictures, it is hard to determine the exact species. I have referred this to my officers to probe," said Zolkipli.

Checks showed that Sarawak coastal waters in the South China Sea have nine species of hammerheads.

Four are listed as protected wildlife.

They are Oceanic Whitetip, Smooth Hammerhead, Great Hammerhead and Wing Head.

Zolkipli said his enforcement unit would need to determine the exact species of hammerhead being sold in the Miri market with the Fisheries Department.

Last week, netizens raised concern after baby gray sharks were found sold en masse in the same fish market.