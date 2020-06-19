Bank robber in Malaysia who took customer hostage with sickle shot dead

KOTA TINGGI - A teenager who took a woman hostage during an attempted robbery inside a bank here Thursday (June 18) was shot dead.

The suspect, who was armed with a sickle, was shot dead during the 2.04pm incident at Ayer Tawar here.

Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Ashmon Bajah said the 19-year-old suspect had entered the bank armed with a sickle.

"He then put the sickle to the neck of a female customer and took her hostage," Supt Ashmon said.

He added that the security guard then fired a shot at the suspect with his shotgun.

"The shot hit the suspect in the ribs, killing him instantly.

"The body has been sent to Hospital Sultan Ismail for a post-mortem," he said.

No bank staff or customers were hurt during the incident.

The case is being investigated under Sections 307 and 393 of the Penal Code.

A brief video has gone viral showing a suspect, whose face is covered, holding a weapon to the neck of a sobbing woman.