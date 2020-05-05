Banker, foreign student among 17 held for distributing drug-laced vape liquids in KL

KUALA LUMPUR - A banker and a foreign student are among 17 people arrested in connection with trafficking drug-based vape liquids.

The raids also saw the seizure of 215 bottles of vape liquid worth RM58,000 (S$19,000) during an operation codenamed "Ops Slayer" on April 29 and April 30.

Bukit Aman Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department (NCID) director Comm Datuk Ramli Din said initial investigations showed the vape liquid contained ganja and ketamine.

"The drug-based vape liquid is sold on three e-commerce websites. We believe such vape liquids are imported from other countries," he told a press conference in Bukit Aman on Tuesday (May 5).

Other suspects arrested include a trader and a woman with a permanent resident status.

"Payments for the vape liquid were made through various means, including cash on delivery and online transfer.We are investigating further to uncover the network of distribution," Comm Ramli said.

He added that action would also be taken against the e-commerce websites involved in the sale of the vape liquid.

Comm Ramli said the suspects have been active in distributing the vape liquid since the start of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

"A 30ml bottle is priced between RM200 and RM300, " he said, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 12 and Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

He urged those who have bought such products online to come forward as soon as possible.

"The trend of selling drug-based vape liquid occurred in 2015 before these syndicates were crippled, " said Comm Ramli.

On another matter, he said a total of 346 people, aged between 14 and 40, have been arrested for being involved in wild parties during the MCO period.

"We also arrested 130 people based on outstanding NCID arrest warrants," he said.