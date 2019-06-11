Beauty pageant gets flak for naming Malaysian contestant's country 'Republic of Malaysia'

Malaysia had two participants in the Miss Crystal Angel International 2019 pageant, as seen here in a photo posted on its Facebook page.
PHOTO: Facebook/Miss Crystal Angel International
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians on social media are seemingly outraged by a beauty pageant that referred to the country as the "Republic of Malaysia".

Miss Crystal Angel International 2019 pageant, which took place on Monday (Nov 4) in Yangon, Myanmar, apparently had two contestants from Malaysia - one dubbed Miss Malaysia, and the other as Miss Republic of Malaysia.

However, the event organisers later apologised and changed all usage of the "Republic of Malaysia" to "Borneo" on its official Facebook page on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Official announcement We from the organizers of the Miss Crystal Angel International organization of Myanmar 2019 wish...

Posted by Miss Crystal Angel International on Monday, 4 November 2019

"We, from the organisers of the Miss Crystal Angel International organisation of Myanmar 2019 wish to apologise to Malaysians for the mistake of having misused the name of the Republic of Malaysia.

"This mistake did not come from Malaysian participants but it is from our side. Again, we apologise for the misunderstanding," the statement read.

Despite the apology, the post continued to receive backlash from Malaysians in the comments section.

Based on the Facebook page, the pageant is supposedly "focused on young women's strength in empowering their rights and passion in culture, heritage, art, tourism and social media."

It also explained that the purpose of the pageant is "to make beauty pageants more relevant by providing platforms in these millennial times".

