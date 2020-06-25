Best way Anwar can be PM is if Mahathir is 9th PM: Malaysian MP

PETALING JAYA - Making Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad the ninth prime minister is the surest way for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to become the prime minister, said Malaysia DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

The MP for Iskandar Puteri said DAP was not abandoning Anwar for Dr Mahathir but was being realistic given the current political situation.

“The question buzzing in most minds over the past week is why DAP and Parti Amanah Nasional (Amanah) have abandoned Anwar in favour of Dr Mahathir.

“They are wrong. DAP and Amanah have never abandoned Anwar in favour of Mahathir as it is the surest way for Anwar to become Prime Minister.

“We must not be a prisoner of the past – or the historic decision of May 9, 2018 that brought about a peaceful and democratic change of government would not have taken place,” said Lim in a statement.

Pakatan Harapan parties PKR, DAP and Amanah have agreed prior to the 2018 general elections to appoint Dr Mahathir as the PM and then pass the baton on to Anwar.

Lim admitted Pakatan Harapan had made mistakes during its 22-month tenure when it was the federal government.

“With the question of the Prime Minister settled with regards to the transition of Dr Mahathir as the ninth Prime Minister to Anwar as the tenth in six months, a coalition system of decision-making with regard to major appointments and mode of Cabinet governance would have to be agreed upon.

“But we must be realistic. Even with all these factors in place, there is no guarantee of success to restore the mandate of the voters in the 14th General Election,” said Lim.

Lim’s statement came amid a disagreement between PKR and the other opposition parties on who should be the next premier.