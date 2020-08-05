Big Blue Taxi founder claims trial to charges over allegedly offensive Facebook post

KUALA LUMPUR - Big Blue Taxi founder Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail has claimed trial at the Sessions Court here Friday (May 8) over an alleged offensive post on his Facebook account.

The 54-year-old was charged with making the post entitled "Utusan Khas Buat PM8" with intent to offend others at about 8.54pm on April 20.

The post was read out by the cyber and multimedia crime investigation unit of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department at Bukit Aman at 11pm on the same day.

The offence under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 (S$16,000) or imprisonment up to one year or both, and offenders can be fined RM1,000 each day the offence continues after conviction.

Shamsubahrin also faces a second charge of making the offensive statement on his Facebook account with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public at Jalan Ampang at 8.54pm on the same day.

The offence under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code carries a maximum two years in jail or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Syamimi Farhana Muhammad A. Aziz offered bail at RM20,000 for the first charge and another RM6,000 for the second charge.

"Both the charges are serious as it involves public fear," she said here Friday.

Lawyer Mohd Haijan Omar, who represented the accused, said his client has five children and a wife.

"He is the sole breadwinner in his family. My client is also an activist for the e-hailing industry and B40 community.

"He suffers from stage four cancer and is still undergoing chemotherapy," Haijan said.

Sessions Court judge Mahyon Talib fixed bail at RM8,000 in one surety and RM6,000 in one surety for the first and second charge, respectively.

She also ordered the accused not to make any statements on the case.

The case is fixed for mention on June 10.