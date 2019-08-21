Big Stage judge Mark Adam earns wrath of Malaysian netizens for bodyshaming

Utusan also reported that singer Mark Adam earned the wrath of netizens after he allegedly bodyshamed a television show host.

During the reality show called Big Stage 2019 last Sunday, Mark, who was one of the guest judges, joked about the host Sherry Alhadad's physical size.

"This opportunity is big... even the host is big, " Mark remarked while pointing towards Sherry.

Sherry, whose expression changed, stayed calm and even managed to smile.

Fellow co-host Alif Satar, however, came to her rescue and eased the situation.

Mark - " This opportunity is big you see. Even the host is big "



Alif Satar - " Mark you are right. She has big talent bro "



I have so much respect for Alif Satar. https://t.co/rnOHzpOxFn — Mai (@MaisarahMahmud) August 19, 2019

"You're right, she has big talent, bro (brother), " said Alif.

Many netizens were appalled by Mark's response and said his comments were immature and hoped the singer would realise his mistake.