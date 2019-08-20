Biggest drug bust in Malaysian history: Almost 4 tonnes seized worth over half a billion ringgit

PETALING JAYA - More than a half a billion ringgit worth of ketamine and cocaine have been seized in a joint operation between Bukit Aman and the Customs Department at Pusat Perdagangan Alam Jaya, Puncak Alam.

Said to be the biggest drug bust to date, over three tonnes of cocaine and half a ton of ketamine were seized during the joint raid.

Facebook page Kuala Selangor Official uploaded a post at around 6pm on Monday (Aug 19), saying that authorities found 500kg of ketamine and over 3.23 tons of cocaine worth more than RM676mil (S$223 million).

It is learnt that a team of Customs Department enforcement division and Federal Narcotic Crime Investigation Department personnel arrested four local and nine foreign men after raiding a shoplot at Jalan PPAJ 1/1, Pusat Perdangan Alam Jaya, at around 4.30pm on Sunday (Aug 18).

Several hours later, the team was then led by two of the suspects to another shoplot at Jalan Musytari U5/AN, Subang Pelangi, U5 Shah Alam, where they discovered over three tons of compressed bricks, believed to be cocaine.

It is also learnt that all the suspects and the seized items have been taken to the Bukit Aman NCID headquarters for further action.

The case is being investigated as drug trafficking under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.