Blood bank supply to Ipoh hospital down by 40 per cent since MCO began

IPOH - There has been a 40 per cent reduction in the blood supply of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital's (HRBP) blood bank since the start of the movement control order (MCO), says transfusion medicine specialist Dr Irni Mohd Yasin.

"We require blood daily, especially for thalassemia and accident patients, as well as for some mothers who deliver babies. We require between 80 and 100 packs of blood daily, and some 20 Thalassemia patients also require blood daily, " she told reporters on Tuesday (April 28).

Speaking at a joint press conference called by the blood bank, the Ipoh Chinese Chin Woo Athletic Association and the Perak Community Specialist Hospital (PCSH), Dr Irni said that the blood supply was not only for the use of HRBP, as it is also sent to private hospitals and 14 other government hospitals in Perak.

Also present was blood bank assistant information officer Khairul Anuar Mohd Nor, who said that the body temperature of the donors would be taken, while all the medical staff would be wearing an apron, gloves and face mask.

"The staff will be changing their gloves and the apron after taking blood from each patient.The bed will also be disinfected after blood has been taken from each patient, and of course, social distancing will be adhered to as well, " he added.

At the press conference, Association president Datuk Ooi Foh Sing said that a blood donation drive would be held on May 10 from 9am to 1pm at their hall.

He said the association had already got a permit from the police to organise the blood donation campaign.

"I am urging regular blood donors and the public to support the event for a better cause. I would also like to urge donors to come to the event alone. Please do not bring family members who will not be donating blood, " he said.

Meanwhile, PCSH business development manager Juliet Choo said that the hospital would be donating all the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks, hand sanitisers and meal packs for all donors.

"We will also disinfect the hall, and ensure that all standard operating procedures are met during the event, " she added.

Those who wish to donate blood can go to the Facebook account dermadarahipoh to get the link for the blood donation travel slip.

For further details, the Association can be contacted at 05-2419413.