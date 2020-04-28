Blood donors allowed to travel, says Malaysia's Health DG

PUTRAJAYA - Members of the public who want to donate blood need not worry about being stopped at the movement control order (MCO) roadblocks, the Health Ministry assured.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said he had discussed the matter with the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

"We encourage those who want to donate blood to come to our health facilities. There should not be an issue at the roadblocks. Just inform the police of your purpose.

"After you have completed donating blood, we will issue a letter to you, " he said during the ministry's daily Covid-19 press conference.

Dr Noor Hisham said it was normal for the National Blood Bank to have a shortage of blood by 30 per cent during the fasting month.

"We usually have a shortage at this time of the year. But the good thing is because of the MCO, there is a drop in demand for blood with less trauma cases and accidents, " said Dr Noor Hisham.

Earlier, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Malaysians would be allowed to donate blood at hospitals and public health clinics from 10am to 10pm during the MCO period.