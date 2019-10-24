Body of baby girl found in garbage bin in Malaysian town

NILAI, Malaysia - The body of a baby girl with her umbilical cord still intact was found in a garbage bin in Bandar Baru Nilai here.

Nilai OCPD Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the infant's remains were found by two road sweepers around 8.40am on Thursday (Oct 24).

"A police team was sent there within minutes and we found the baby wrapped in a blanket.

"We have started our probe, but have yet to get any leads," he said in a statement.

Supt Mohd Nor said police have recorded statements from the two individuals who found the baby's remains.

The case was being investigated under section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth by secretly disposing the remains of a deceased baby.

The baby's remains have been sent to the Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital for a post-mortem.