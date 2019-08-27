Body of baby girl found in garbage bin at Selangor apartment

PETALING JAYA - A deceased baby girl was discovered in a dumpster at a condominium in Bukit Serdang in Seri Kembangan.

Serdang OCPD Asst Comm Ismadi Borhan said the baby girl's umbilical cord was still attached when her body was discovered at about 4.30am on Tuesday (Aug 27).

"We also retrieve a black cloth and female undergarments near the baby.

"She was wrapped in the black cloth and abandoned inside the dumpster on the ground floor of the condominium," he said.

"We are still investigating and gathering information from people near the surrounding area.

"We hope anyone with information can contact the nearest police station," ACP Ismadi said.