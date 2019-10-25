Body found floating in Malaysian river identified by brother

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Andy Chua
The Star/Asia News Network

KANOWIT, Malaysia - The body of a man which was found floating in the Rajang River near Kpg Hilir on Tuesday (Oct 22) has been successfully identified by his brother, from the flower tattoo on his left hand.

Kanowit OCPD, Dep Supt Tega Bilong said on Friday (Oct 25) that the deceased had been identified as Jeffery Hassan, 33.

"Photos of the body were viralled on social media, after the body was found floating in the river. The brother of the deceased saw the photos and was able to identify the deceased from the tattoo on his left hand," said Tega.

The family of the deceased subsequently claimed the body and had it buried in the Muslim cemetery near Fort Emma here.

Tega said the deceased was reported missing, after the longboat he was in overturned and sank after it collided with a vessel at 8pm on Oct 19 in Kapit.

When the body was found about 200m from Kpg Hilir, it had no personal documents. This prompted Kanowit police to call on the public with missing family members to come forward to identify it.

