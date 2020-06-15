Body found near Penang Botanical Gardens waterfall

GEORGE TOWN - A man's body was found in a drain near the Botanical Gardens waterfall at Jalan Kebun Bunga here on Sunday (June 14).

Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Wan Chik Ariffin Mohd Ismail said the department received a call from a passer-by about the body at 6.10pm.

The victim, a 51-year-old shop assistant, lived in Mount Erskine.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Soffian Santong said the victim was believed to have been dead for over 24 hours.

He was found wearing a white shirt and pants.

"According to the victim's brother, the victim acted strange recently as if he was possessed.

"The victim's brother said the victim often spoke to himself and babbled like he was possessed, and often had seizures in the past week.

"The last time the victim's family saw him was on Friday (June 12) when they brought him out for traditional medical treatment.

"After the treatment, the victim's condition improved and he then left the house around 10.30pm, but never returned.

"The family lodged a missing persons report earlier at about noon Sunday."

ACP Soffian said the victim had a drug addiction and possessed a criminal record.

"Checks on the body found no criminal elements or injuries and there were no objects or weapons found at the scene.

"The victim's body has been sent to the Penang Hospital and the post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow (June 15) at 9am," he said.