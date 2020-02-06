Body of man found in Selangor car park

PUCHONG - A woman stumbled upon a corpse of a man at a parking lot at Bandar Puteri Puchong here, says Serdang OCPD Asst Comm Ismadi Borhan.

He said that the police were alerted after the woman called the Puchong Jaya police station on Monday (June 1) to report what she had found.

"Initial checks could not determine the identity or race of the deceased, and Health Ministry officers and a forensic team came to the scene along Jalan Puteri 4/9. They could not find any visible injuries on the body and no weapon was found at the scene," he said in a statement on Tuesday (June 2).

He said the body has been sent to the Serdang Hospital for Covid-19 screening and a post mortem.

"We have classified the case as a sudden death while waiting for the post-mortem report. The post-mortem is expected to be carried out on June 4 once the results of the Covid-19 screening come out," he said.

He urged anyone with information on the case to contact the Puchong Jaya police station at 03-8075 2222.