Body of newborn baby girl found inside paper bag in KL

KUALA LUMPUR - The body of a newborn baby girl was found inside a paper bag alongside a road in Seksyen 6 Wangsa Maju here.

"The police were notified by the public of the discovery on April 26 at 10am.

"Upon investigation, a baby wrapped in cloth was found inside the orange paper bag," said Wangsa Maju OCPD Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail in a statement on Monday (April 27).

A police team and medical officers from Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) rushed to the scene and upon inspection, they confirmed that the baby had died.

"The baby was believed to had just been born based on the umbilical cord found on the body. The body has been sent to the forensics unit at HKL for further investigations," he added.

A witness claimed that a man and a woman had placed the paper bag on the side of the road before riding off on a motorcycle.

"The witness could not identify the faces of the couple," said Supt Rajab.

An investigation paper has been opened under Section 318 of the Penal Code for intentionally concealing the birth of a child by burying or discreetly disposing of the body, he added.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact investigation officer ASP Stephen Ganesan at 016-376 7390.

They can also contact the nearest police station.