Body of tattooed man found tied to 12 bricks in fishing net in Malaysia

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Andy Chua
The Star/Asia News Network

SIBU, Malaysia - A man was found dead with 12 bricks tied to his neck and waist at a private jetty in Jalan Lanang here at 6pm on Monday (Oct 14).

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said an angler found the unidentified man body that was entangled in a fishing net and had his neck and waist tied to six bricks each.

According to him, there were no personal documents found on the man who was only clad in long pants.

"The body has tattoos on both shoulders. We are still trying to identify the man as there was no report of any missing person these few days," he added.

Firemen, who rushed to the scene, spent quite some time trying to lift up the body due to heavy rain.

The body was later sent to Sibu Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

More about
malaysia death

