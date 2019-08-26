Body of woman found stuffed in suitcase in Selangor

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Justin Zack
The Star/Asia News Network

The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase along a drain in Section 27 here by a technician on Monday (Aug 26).

Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Baharudin Mat Taib said that the technician found the bag when performing underground checks in the area.

He said the technician noticed a foul smell coming from a bag thrown inside the drain, adding that the complainant noticed blood near the bag, and could make out the figure of a person inside.

"The dark brown-coloured bag was inspected by the police. We believe that the victim has been dead for around three days," said ACP Baharudin.

He added that her head was wrapped with a black plastic bag, adding that no identifying documents were found in the bag.

ACP Baharudin said that the woman is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old and added that a post-mortem would be conducted at the Klang Hospital on Tuesday (Aug 27).

"As of now, the police have yet to identify the victim's details. The missing persons list is also being checked. Those with information are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Daniel Lee at 019-682 0550," he said.

