Boy, 3, seriously injured in monkey attack in Malaysia

PHOTO: Pexels
C. Aruno
Cheong Jin Wei
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

A three-year-old boy was seriously injured after a brutal attack by a monkey in Rompin, Berita Harian reported.

Syed Nur Akif Rizqiwas was taken to Hospital Segamat for injuries on his back, legs and head.

The incident took place last Thursday afternoon at a food stall along the Muadzam Shah Highway when the victim's mother was buying food and she suddenly heard him scream.

The monkey had attacked the boy while he was watching a video on his mother's handphone.

She managed to chase the animal away. Rompin police chief Deputy Supt Azari Miskun said the monkey is believed to have been roaming the area for some time.

Pahang Perhilitan chief Rozidan Md Yasin said the animal was caught the next day.

The daily also reported that a toddler's hand got stuck in an escalator for half an hour in a supermarket in Johor Baru on Monday.

The boy, aged a year and four months, was spotted by a passer-by after his left wrist got stuck.

A good Samaritan managed to switch off the escalator. The boy was rushed to the Perdana Specialist Hospital for treatment.

More about
malaysia animals wildlife Attack

