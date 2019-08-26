Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure

GEORGE TOWN - A 13-year-old boy, said to be unable to cope with school work, was found hanged in the bathroom of a flat here.
The father sensed something amiss when the boy did not come out of the bathroom after 30 minutes.
When he went to investigate, he found his son hanging by a towel.
The tragedy happened at their home in Taman Sri Relau, Jalan Paya Terubong, at about 8.30pm on Saturday.
"The boy was rushed to the Penang Hospital but died on his way there, " he said.
ACP Che Zaimani said the boy's mother, before leaving the house, had told him to complete his homework.
He said schoolteachers had previously told the boy's parents that he did not complete his homework. "The teenager was also said to have little interest in studying. He had complained of having too much homework before, " he said. Those in need of a sympathetic ear can call Befrienders in the Klang Valley (03-7956 8145) and Penang (04-281 5161/281 1108). They can also email sam@befrienders.org.my. ALSO READ: Father in Taiwan tears up overworked son's homework, sends him to bed
