Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure

GEORGE TOWN - A 13-year-old boy, said to be unable to cope with school work, was found hanged in the bathroom of a flat here.

The father sensed something amiss when the boy did not come out of the bathroom after 30 minutes.

When he went to investigate, he found his son hanging by a towel.

The tragedy happened at their home in Taman Sri Relau, Jalan Paya Terubong, at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

"The boy was rushed to the Penang Hospital but died on his way there, " he said.

ACP Che Zaimani said the boy's mother, before leaving the house, had told him to complete his homework.