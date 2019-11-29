Boy in Malaysia falls from second floor while trying to enter flat via balcony

BUTTERWORTH, Malaysia - An 11-year-old boy fell from the second floor of a block of flats after he tried to enter his unit via the balcony.

Central Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said it is believed that the victim had forgotten to bring along his keys when leaving the unit.

"The victim climbed onto the balcony of his second-floor flat to get in through the kitchen.

"It is believed that he slipped and fell.

"He fell into a coma and was transferred from the Seberang Jaya Hospital to the Penang General Hospital.

"However, according to the victim's mother, he is conscious now and is recuperating at the Penang General Hospital," ACP Nik Ros Azhan said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 28).

He added that the victim is a single child whose parents divorced 10 years ago.

"The victim's mother, 33, who works as a cashier, was not at home when the incident occurred.

"His stepfather, 46, who is a fireman, was attending a religious talk at the surau when the boy fell," ACP Nik Ros Azhan added.