Boy in Malaysia falls from second floor while trying to enter flat via balcony

PHOTO: Pexels
Liew Jia Xian
The Star/Asia News Network

BUTTERWORTH, Malaysia - An 11-year-old boy fell from the second floor of a block of flats after he tried to enter his unit via the balcony.

Central Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said it is believed that the victim had forgotten to bring along his keys when leaving the unit.

"The victim climbed onto the balcony of his second-floor flat to get in through the kitchen.

"It is believed that he slipped and fell.

"He fell into a coma and was transferred from the Seberang Jaya Hospital to the Penang General Hospital.

"However, according to the victim's mother, he is conscious now and is recuperating at the Penang General Hospital," ACP Nik Ros Azhan said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 28).

He added that the victim is a single child whose parents divorced 10 years ago.

"The victim's mother, 33, who works as a cashier, was not at home when the incident occurred.

"His stepfather, 46, who is a fireman, was attending a religious talk at the surau when the boy fell," ACP Nik Ros Azhan added.

More about
malaysia fall death

TRENDING

10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Woman jailed 7 months for smashing beer bottle on husband’s suspected lover
Woman jailed 7 months for smashing beer bottle on husband’s suspected lover
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
Cop charged with corruptly getting sexual favours from 2 women
Cop charged with corruptly getting sexual favours from 2 women
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
YouTuber and Hainanese chicken rice fan looks for the origins of Singapore&#039;s national dish in China
YouTuber travels to China to hunt for the original Hainanese chicken rice
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper

SERVICES